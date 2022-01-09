SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 110.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

