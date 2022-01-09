Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

Shares of SVTRF opened at $39.80 on Friday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

