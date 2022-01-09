ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $566.39. 1,190,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.21. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

