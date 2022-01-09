Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 7,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 442,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
The company has a market capitalization of $567.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
