Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 7,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 442,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $567.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

