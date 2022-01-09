Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.14 ($2.35).

SRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON SRP traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 138.70 ($1.87). 1,104,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,897. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115.40 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.45.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

