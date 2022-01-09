SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives $67.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of S stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.33. 3,526,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,249. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,660 shares of company stock worth $11,752,518 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

