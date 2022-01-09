SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SLQT. Citigroup cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of SLQT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

