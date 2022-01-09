SelectQuote, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SelectQuote in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 71.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after buying an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after buying an additional 1,287,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 69,969.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after buying an additional 921,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

