Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

