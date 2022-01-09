Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCTBF. HSBC raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SEB Equities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $13.78 on Friday. Securitas has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

