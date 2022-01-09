Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.