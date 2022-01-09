Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,984,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $186.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day moving average is $197.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

