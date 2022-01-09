Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 7.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.