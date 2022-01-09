Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $854,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

