Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

NYSE RHI opened at $110.00 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

