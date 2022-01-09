Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 789 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

