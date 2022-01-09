Scrypta Price Reaches $0.0085 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $158,143.22 and $316.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,458,288 coins and its circulating supply is 18,658,288 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

