ScPrime Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $616,756.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00007098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $121.54 million and approximately $616,756.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 157.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,161,064 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

