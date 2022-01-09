Scorum Coins Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $938,044.34 and $3,048.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00084885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.99 or 0.07462765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,842.85 or 1.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003209 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars.

