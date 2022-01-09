Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is ($0.36). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SGMS traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $63.57. 652,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
