Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is ($0.36). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $63.57. 652,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.