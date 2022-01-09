Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Down 5.3%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 103,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

SNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Science 37 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.54) by $2.26. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

