Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Update

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 432,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 175,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,442. The firm has a market cap of $986.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

