Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,048 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 194,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 672,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,165. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

