Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 581 ($7.83) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.88). Approximately 48,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 98,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 587 ($7.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £960.25 million and a PE ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 594.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 595.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In related news, insider James Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($39,347.80). Also, insider Julia Goh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £59,200 ($79,773.62).

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

