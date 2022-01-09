Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.51

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 9927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $751.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $59,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 21.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

