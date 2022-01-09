Savix Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Savix has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00006450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $160,030.37 and $7,461.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 133,284 coins and its circulating supply is 59,577 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

