Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sands China from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of SCHYY opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Sands China has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

