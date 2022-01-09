San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.30.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

