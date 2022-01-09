San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

