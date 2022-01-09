San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $297.41 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

