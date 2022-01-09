San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

