Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Safran has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.