SafeBlast Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $200,297.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,766.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.00895105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00259818 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023508 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003059 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

