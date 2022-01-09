SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAF-Holland currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.15 ($20.63).

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €13.04 ($14.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a twelve month high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a market cap of $592.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.93.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

