Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,435. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

