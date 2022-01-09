Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $42.90, but opened at $44.94. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.877 per share. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.26%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.93%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $945,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

