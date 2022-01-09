RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 16.7%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 280,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 166,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$11.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

