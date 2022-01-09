Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $96.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Shares of R stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

