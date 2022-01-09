Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,160 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

