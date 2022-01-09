Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 102,656 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

