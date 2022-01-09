Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,160 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $26,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

