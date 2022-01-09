Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Baxter International worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 91,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $87.45 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

