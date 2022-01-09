Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 359,727 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 181,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blucora by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,161,000 after buying an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blucora by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $827.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

