RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €62.00 ($70.45) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.04 ($61.41).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

