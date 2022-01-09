RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Down 0.2%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.57). Approximately 333,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 122,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.57).

The stock has a market cap of £6.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.66.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

