RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches Market Cap of $141.24 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $141.24 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Infrastructure Framework alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00082183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.98 or 0.07429484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.29 or 0.99900780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,646,674 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.