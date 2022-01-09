Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after acquiring an additional 830,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $112.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

