Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 12,260 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 267.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

