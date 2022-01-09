Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $314,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

NYSE A opened at $145.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

