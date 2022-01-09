Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hostess Brands worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 85.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $15,600,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $14,575,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.